Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Jason Phipps Sells 2,712 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $46.93 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ciena by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

