Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 4,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $77,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,565,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,446,550.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 54,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $1,155,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $21,520.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $445,410.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 52,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,280.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32.

CTRN opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $32.90.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

