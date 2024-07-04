Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

