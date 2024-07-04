City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.03

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $4.90. City Office REIT shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 61,242 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $196.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 73.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 447,484 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 315,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 44.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 52,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

