CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $226.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.90.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $196.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a one year low of $180.11 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.50 and a 200-day moving average of $208.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,260,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $253,563,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CME Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

