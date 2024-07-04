Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Update

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,280,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 9,950,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $4,196,392.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,357.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $4,196,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,357.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,516 shares of company stock valued at $73,051,856 over the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 55.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,667 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 518,814 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $38,953,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $224.94 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.47. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

