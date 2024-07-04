Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 370,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 74,337 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,053,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $95.89 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

