Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. Conifer has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.69.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Conifer had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 524.00%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

