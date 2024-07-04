Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in June

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,301,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 1,211,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,858.6 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $55.20 and a 52-week high of $86.93.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Continental Aktiengesellschaft
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.