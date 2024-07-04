Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,700 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 654,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Copa Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Copa stock opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Copa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Copa by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Copa by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Copa by 34,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

