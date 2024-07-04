Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,423,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 6,578,012 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $9.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CORZ shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday.

Core Scientific Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

