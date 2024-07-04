Cormac J. Twomey Sells 400 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $25,284.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1,005.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 365,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,846,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,707,000 after buying an additional 443,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNXC. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

