Coupang Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 36,918 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,115 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

