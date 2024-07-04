Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in June

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CVOSF stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.
About Coveo Solutions
