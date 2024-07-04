Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $157.81 million and $11.61 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001480 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

