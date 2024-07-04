Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CFO Sells $1,401,145.69 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $1,401,145.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

