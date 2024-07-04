Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stake Lessened by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Crocs were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 919,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $147.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average is $125.77. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.83.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

