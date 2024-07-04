Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Update

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,629,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 5,231,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Curaleaf Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $338.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.25 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curaleaf will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

