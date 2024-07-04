Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Up 8.1% in June

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 7,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 98,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 51.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 36.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.8% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $240.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.95. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The company has a market capitalization of $177.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

