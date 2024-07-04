David P. Steiner Sells 1,369 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $407,564.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,330.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %

FedEx stock opened at $293.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $302.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in FedEx by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

