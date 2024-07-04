Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $749,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $47.35 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

