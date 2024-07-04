Denali Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $246,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,045,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,918,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR stock opened at $7,433.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,572.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,493.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $99.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

