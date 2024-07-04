Denali Advisors LLC Has $821,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,681 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201,080 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $46.68 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

