Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Strong-Buy

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.60.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.73. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. Research analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

