DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Update

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 18,610,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on DRH. StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DiamondRock Hospitality
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance
Shares of DRH opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $9.99.
DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
About DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
Featured Articles
