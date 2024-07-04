DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0072

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $123.36 million and $6.83 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,434.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.61 or 0.00599701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00120540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00037709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.59 or 0.00274243 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00042612 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066658 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,109,057,900 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

