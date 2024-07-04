Diversified Trust Co Acquires 124 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $181.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

