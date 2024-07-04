Diversified Trust Co Acquires 510 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 28.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.6% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $370.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

