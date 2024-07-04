Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 102.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

DGRO stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

