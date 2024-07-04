Diversified Trust Co Buys 3,532 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $93.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $109.27.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.