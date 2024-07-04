Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR stock opened at $134.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.39.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.47.

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

