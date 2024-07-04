Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 11,756 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 61,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 179,149 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after acquiring an additional 466,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNL. Mizuho initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

TNL stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

