Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 15,582 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

