Diversified Trust Co Has $559,000 Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,301,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,188,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 220,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,516,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 190,136 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.