Diversified Trust Co Has $597,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,547,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 494,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 144,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

