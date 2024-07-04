Diversified Trust Co Has $689,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 138.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,308,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 659,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,493,000 after purchasing an additional 539,498 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after buying an additional 508,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $18,074,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXAS opened at $43.19 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

