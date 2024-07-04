Diversified Trust Co Invests $557,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

EFG opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

