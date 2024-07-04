Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 4,665.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,972,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,241,000 after buying an additional 3,888,907 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,094 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,810,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Altria Group by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,742,000 after purchasing an additional 919,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,567,000 after purchasing an additional 915,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.