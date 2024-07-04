Diversified Trust Co Makes New $639,000 Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 94,405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Confluent by 18,649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 510,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,656,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 510,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,656,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,591.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 697,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,129,984.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428 in the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

