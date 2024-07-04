Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $8,825,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $4,736,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGS. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $82.06.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

