Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.11

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010028 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00120540 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 144,976,486,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
