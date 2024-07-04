Donald F. Coleman Sells 5,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $182,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $23,660,517.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intapp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.18 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth $1,616,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,167,000 after buying an additional 260,610 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,175,000 after buying an additional 371,181 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 498.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intapp

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.