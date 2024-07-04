Donald F. Coleman Sells 5,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $182,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $23,660,517.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.18 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth $1,616,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,167,000 after buying an additional 260,610 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,175,000 after buying an additional 371,181 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 498.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intapp

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.