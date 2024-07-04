DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Tony Xu Sells 54,166 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 10th, Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00.

DASH stock opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

