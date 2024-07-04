Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 13,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,016,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 29th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $69,360.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.
  • On Monday, April 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $69,330.00.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.1 %

Dropbox stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 13.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 41.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

