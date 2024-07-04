Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 13,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,016,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $69,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $69,330.00.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 13.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 41.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

