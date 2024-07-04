Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00.

Duolingo stock opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.34. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $4,211,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

