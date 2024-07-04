Eagle Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,687 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walmart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 209.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $140,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $548.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

