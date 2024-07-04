Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 278,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EVF stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

