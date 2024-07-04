E&G Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $313,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $489.90 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $450.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $498.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.12.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

