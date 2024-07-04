Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) CIO Michael W. Vranos Sells 5,900 Shares

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE EFC opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 46.79 and a quick ratio of 46.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. The business had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 243.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.95.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

