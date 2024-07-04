Emilie Choi Sells 8,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total transaction of $1,857,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,976,785.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $335,925.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $372,000.00.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $224.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.68 and a 200 day moving average of $203.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

